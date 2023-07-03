Skip to main content
College Algebra
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Explore
this channel
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
College Algebra
4. Polynomial and Rational Functions
Quadratic Functions
Graph Parabolas
Next problem
4:24 minutes
Problem 51b
Textbook Question
Connecting Graphs with Equations Find a quadratic function f having the graph shown. (Hint: See the Note following Example 3.)
Verified Solution
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
Next problem
1:22m
Watch next
Master
Vertex Form of a Quadratic Function
with a bite sized video explanation from
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
01:22
Vertex Form of a Quadratic Function
Pearson
321
5
06:27
Transformation of y = x^2 and Its Attributes
Pearson
164
3
11:33
Graphing a Quadratic Function from Standard Form
Pearson
290
3
1
03:13
Find the Vertex of a Parabola by Using a Formula
Pearson
136
2
1
02:46
Formula to Find the Vertex of a Parabola
Pearson
230
2
07:23
Conic Sections: Parabolas, Part 1
patrickJMT
187
07:27
Conic Sections: Parabolas, Part 2 (Directrix and Focus)
patrickJMT
111
06:43
Graphing a Parabola
patrickJMT
236
17:35
Completing the Square and Vertex Form of Quadratic Equations
patrickJMT
266
07:43
Graphing Quadratic Functions - Example 1
patrickJMT
185
05:22
Graphing Equations by Plotting Points - Example 1
patrickJMT
98
See all videos
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.