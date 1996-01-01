College Algebra
5. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Exponential Functions
Evaluate & Graph Exponential Functions
Graph exponential decay functions
by LearnZillion
1
1
33 views
1
Related Videos
Related Practice
Graph exponential growth functions
by LearnZillion
1
50 views
Evaluate Exponential Functions at Given Values
by Pearson
28 views
Graph exponential decay functions
by LearnZillion
1
1
33 views
Transformation of an Exponential Function / Example 14.3
by Pearson
1
25 views
Transformation of an Exponential Function / Example 14.4
by Pearson
1
31 views
Transformation of an Exponential Function / Example 14.5
by Pearson
1
19 views
Graph of an Exponential Function
by Pearson
28 views
Evaluating and Graphing Exponential Functions
by Professor Dave Explains
1
42 views
Graphing Exponential Functions
by patrickJMT
30 views
Graphing Exponential Functions w/ Graph Transformations
by patrickJMT
26 views
Finding the Equation of an Exponential Function
by patrickJMT
48 views
Identify the Exponential Function
by patrickJMT
43 views
Graph of y = e ^ (x + 3) using Graph Transformations
by patrickJMT
76 views
