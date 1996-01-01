Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
College Algebra5. Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsExponential FunctionsEvaluate & Graph Exponential Functions
Problem 7b
In Exercises 5–9, graph f and g in the same rectangular coordinate system. Use transformations of the graph of f to obtain the graph of g. Graph and give equations of all asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function’s domain and range. f(x) = 3^x and g(x) = -3^x

