Problem 97
For each function graphed, give the minimum and maximum values of ƒ(x) and the x-values at which they occur.
Problem 99
For each function graphed, give the minimum and maximum values of ƒ(x) and the x-values at which they occur.
Problem 26
Graph each line. Give the domain and range. x = -4
Problem 28
Graph each line. Give the domain and range. -3x + 6 = 0
Problem 29
Graph each line. Give the domain and range. -x + 5 = 0
Problem 30
Graph each line. Give the domain and range. 3 + x = 0
Problem 31
Match each equation with the sketch that most closely resembles its graph. y = 5
Problem 33
Match each equation with the sketch that most closely resembles its graph. x = 5
Problem 35
Use a graphing calculator to graph each equation in the standard viewing window. y = 3x + 4
Problem 37
Use a graphing calculator to graph each equation in the standard viewing window. 3x + 4y = 6
Problem 38
Use a graphing calculator to graph each equation in the standard viewing window. -2x + 5y = 10
Problem 39
If a walkway rises 2.5 ft for every 10 ft on the horizontal, which of the following express its slope (or grade)? <Image>
A. 0.25, B. 4, C. 2.5/10, D. 25%, E. 1/4, F. 10/2.5, G. 400%, H. 2.5%
Problem 41
Find the slope of the line satisfying the given conditions. through (2, -1) and (-3, -3)
Problem 42
Find the slope of the line satisfying the given conditions. through (-3, 4) and (2, -8)
Problem 45
Find the slope of the line satisfying the given conditions. through (5, 9) and (-2, 9)
Problem 47
Find the slope of the line satisfying the given conditions. horizontal, through (5, 1)
Problem 48
Graph the line satisfying the given conditions. through (2, -4), m = 3/4
Problem 49
Find the slope of the line satisfying the given conditions. vertical, through (4, -7)
Problem 52
For each line, (a) find the slope and (b) sketch the graph. y = 2x - 4
Problem 53
For each line, (a) find the slope and (b) sketch the graph. 2y = -3x
Problem 55
For each line, (a) find the slope and (b) sketch the graph. 5x - 2y = 10
Problem 56
For each line, (a) find the slope and (b) sketch the graph. 4x + 3y = 12
Problem 58
Graph the line passing through the given point and having the indicated slope. Plot two points on the line. through (-2, 8), m = 2/5
Problem 59
Graph the line passing through the given point and having the indicated slope. Plot two points on the line. through (3, -4), m = - 1/3
Problem 61
Graph the line passing through the given point and having the indicated slope. Plot two points on the line. through ( - 1/2 , 4), m = 0
Problem 63
Graph the line passing through the given point and having the indicated slope. Plot two points on the line. through (- 5/2 , 3), undefined slope
Problem 64
Graph the line passing through the given point and having the indicated slope. Plot two points on the line. through (9/4 , 2), undefined slope
Problem 66
Find and interpret the average rate of change illustrated in each graph.
Problem 2
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The graph of the line y= -2x+7 has slope ______ and y-intercept ______.
Problem 11
Write an equation for each line described. Give answers in standard form for Exercises 11–20 and in slope-intercept form (if possible) for Exercises 21–32. through (1,3), m = -2
Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
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