Problem 71
Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6.
Problem 72
Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6.
Problem 73
Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. 8-a3
Problem 74
Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. 27-r3
Problem 75
Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. 125x3-27
Problem 78
Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6.
Problem 80
Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. (b+3)3-27
Problem 81
Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. 27-(m+2n)3
Problem 82
Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. 125-(4a-b)3
Problem 84
Factor each polynomial. 6(4z-3)2+7(4z-3)-3
Problem 85
Factor each polynomial. See Example 7. 9(a-4)2+30(a-4)+25
Problem 86
Factor each polynomial. See Example 7. 4(5x+7)2+12(5x+7)+9
Problem 87
Factor each polynomial. See Example 7. (a+1)3+27
Problem 88
Factor each polynomial. See Example 7. (x-4)3+64
Problem 89
Factor each polynomial. See Example 7. (3x+4)3-1
Problem 90
Factor each polynomial. See Example 7. (5x-2)3-8
Problem 91
Factor each polynomial. See Example 7.
Problem 92
Factor each polynomial. See Example 7.
Problem 94
Factor each polynomial. See Example 7.
Problem 96
Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7.
Problem 97
Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7. x2+xy-5x-5y
Problem 99
Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7. p4(m-2n)+q(m-2n)
Problem 101
Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7. 4z2+28z+49
Problem 103
Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7.
Problem 106
Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7.
Problem 107
Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7. 64+(3x+2)3
Problem 109
Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7.
Problem 112
Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7. (3a+5)2-18(3a+5)+81
Problem 113
Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7.
Problem 114
Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7.
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
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