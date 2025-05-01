Problem 21
Use set notation, and list all the elements of each set. {1, 1/2, 1/4, ...., 1/32} .
Problem 23
Use set notation, and list all the elements of each set. {17, 22, 27, .. , 47}
Problem 24
Use set notation, and list all the elements of each set. {74, 68, 62, ..., 38}
Problem 25
Use set notation, and list all the elements of each set. {x | x is a natural number greater than 8 and less than 15}
Problem 26
Use set notation, and list all the elements of each set. {x | x is a natural number not greater than 4}
Problem 27
Insert ∈ or ∉ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. 6 _____ {3, 4, 5, 6}
Problem 29
Insert ∈ or ∉ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. 5 ____ {4, 6, 8, 10}
Problem 30
Insert ∈ or ∉ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. 13 _____ {3, 5, 12, 14}
Problem 31
Insert ∈ or ∉ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. 0 _____ {0, 2, 3, 4}
Problem 32
Insert ∈ or ∉ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. 0 _____ {0, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10}
Problem 35
Insert ∈ or ∉ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. {0} _____ {0, 1, 2, 5}
Problem 36
Insert ∈ or ∉ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. {2} ____ {2, 4, 6, 8}
Problem 37
Insert ∈ or ∉ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. . 0 ____ ∅
Problem 38
Insert ∈ or ∉ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. ∅ ____ ∅
Problem 39
Determine whether each statement is true or false. 3 ∈ {2, 5, 6, 8}
Problem 40
Determine whether each statement is true or false. 6 ∈ {2, 5, 8, 9}
Problem 41
Determine whether each statement is true or false. 1 ∈ {11, 5, 4, 3, 1}
Problem 43
Determine whether each statement is true or false. 9 ∉ {8, 5, 2, 1}
Problem 45
Determine whether each statement is true or false. {2, 5, 8, 9} = {2, 5, 9, 8}
Problem 46
Determine whether each statement is true or false. {3, 0, 9, 6, 2} = {2, 9, 0, 3, 6}
Problem 47
Determine whether each statement is true or false. {5, 8, 9} = {5, 8, 9, 0}
Problem 49
Determine whether each statement is true or false. {x | x is a natural number less than 3}= {1, 2}
Problem 51
Let A = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, B = {2, 4, 8, 10}, C = {4, 10, 12}, D = {2, 10}, andU = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14}. Determine whether each statement is true or false. A ⊆ U
Problem 54
Let A = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, B = {2, 4, 8, 10}, C = {4, 10, 12}, D = {2, 10}, andU = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14}. Determine whether each statement is true or false. D ⊆ A
Problem 56
Let A = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, B = {2, 4, 8, 10}, C = {4, 10, 12}, D = {2, 10}, andU = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14}. Determine whether each statement is true or false. B ⊆ C
Problem 58
Let A = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, B = {2, 4, 8, 10}, C = {4, 10, 12}, D = {2, 10}, andU = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14}. Determine whether each statement is true or false. ∅ ⊆ ∅
Problem 60
Let A = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, B = {2, 4, 8, 10}, C = {4, 10, 12}, D = {2, 10}, andU = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14}. Determine whether each statement is true or false. {0, 2} ⊆ D
Problem 62
Let A = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, B = {2, 4, 8, 10}, C = {4, 10, 12}, D = {2, 10}, andU = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14}. Determine whether each statement is true or false. A ⊆ C
Problem 63
Insert ⊆ or ⊈ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. {2, 4, 6} ____ {2, 3, 4, 5, 6}
Problem 64
Insert ⊆ or ⊈ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. {1, 5} ____ {0, 1, 2, 3, 5}
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
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