Problem 65
Insert ⊆ or ⊈ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. {0, 1, 2} ____ {1, 2, 3, 4, 5}
Problem 66
Insert ⊆ or s in each blank to make the resulting statement true. {5, 6, 7, 8} ____ {1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7}
Problem 67
Insert ⊆ or ⊈ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. ∅ ____ {1, 4, 6, 8}
Problem 68
Insert ⊆ or ⊈ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. ∅ ____ ∅
Problem 69
Determine whether each statement is true or false. {5, 7, 9, 19} ∩ {7, 9, 11, 15} = {7, 9}
Problem 72
Determine whether each statement is true or false. [6, 12, 14, 16} ∪ {6, 14, 19} = {6, 14}
Problem 75
Determine whether each statement is true or false. {3, 5, 9, 10} ∩ ∅ = {3, 5, 9, 10}
Problem 76
Determine whether each statement is true or false. {3, 5, 9, 10} ∪ ∅ = {3, 5, 9, 10}
Problem 77
Determine whether each statement is true or false. {1, 2, 4} ∪ {1, 2, 4} = {1, 2, 4}
Problem 79
Determine whether each statement is true or false. ∅ ∪ ∅ = ∅
Problem 80
Determine whether each statement is true or false. ∅ ∩ ∅ = ∅
Problem 81
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. M ∩ R
Problem 83
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. M ∪ N
Problem 85
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. M ∩ N
Problem 87
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. N ∪ R
Problem 89
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. N′
Problem 90
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. Q′
Problem 91
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. M′ ∩ Q
Problem 92
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. Q ∩ R′
Problem 94
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. ∅ ∩ Q
Problem 95
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. N ∪ ∅
Problem 97
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. (M ∩ N) ∪ R
Problem 98
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. (N ∪ R) ∩ M
Problem 102
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. Q ∩ (M ∪ N)
Problem 105
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. {x | x ∈ U, x ∉ M}
Problem 106
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. {x | x ∈ U, x ∉ R}
Problem 107
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. {x | x ∈ M and x ∈ Q}
Problem 109
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. {x | x ∈ M or x ∈ Q}
Problem 111
Let A = { -6, - 12/4 , - 5/8 , - √3, 0, 1/4 , 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. Natural numbers
Problem 113
Let A = { -6, - 12/4 , - 5/8 , - √3, 0, 1/4 , 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. Integers
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
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