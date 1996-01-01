An ideal gas at a pressure of 152 kPa is contained in a bulb
of unknown volume. A stopcock is used to connect this
bulb with a previously evacuated bulb that has a volume
of 0.800 L as shown here. When the stopcock is opened,
the gas expands into the empty bulb. If the temperature
is held constant during this process and the final pressure
is 92.66 kPa, what is the volume of the bulb that was
originally filled with gas?
