General Chemistry7. GasesThe Ideal Gas Law Derivations
Problem 109
An ideal gas at a pressure of 152 kPa is contained in a bulb of unknown volume. A stopcock is used to connect this bulb with a previously evacuated bulb that has a volume of 0.800 L as shown here. When the stopcock is opened, the gas expands into the empty bulb. If the temperature is held constant during this process and the final pressure is 92.66 kPa, what is the volume of the bulb that was originally filled with gas?

