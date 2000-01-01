Boyle’s Law Calculator (P₁V₁ = P₂V₂)

Solve pressure–volume problems fast. Enter any three of P₁, V₁, P₂, V₂ and the calculator will compute the fourth using Boyle’s Law (constant temperature & moles).

Background

Boyle’s Law describes an inverse relationship between pressure and volume for a fixed amount of gas at constant temperature: when pressure increases, volume decreases proportionally, and vice versa. Mathematically, P₁V₁ = P₂V₂. This calculator supports common pressure/volume units and shows the steps.