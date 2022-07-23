Skip to main content
Chapter 1, Problem 33e

Make the following conversions: (e) 721 K to F

Hello everyone today. We are being asked to convert 234 Kelvin into degrees Fahrenheit 1st. We want to recall the equation to do so to find Fahrenheit, we simply take our degrees in kelvin. We subtracted by 273.15. We multiply that by 1.8 And then we lastly add 32 Plugging and our value for Kelvin, we have -273.15 times 1.8 plus 32. Simplifying this out, we end up with a final degrees in Fahrenheit of negative 38.4 degrees Fahrenheit, I hope this helped. And until next time.
