Problem 56a
(a) The speed of light in a vacuum is 2.998×108 m/s. Calculate its speed in miles per hour.
Problem 56b
(b) The Sears Tower in Chicago is 1454 ft tall. Calculate its height in meters.
Problem 56c
(c) The Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida has a volume of 3,666,500 m3. Convert this volume to liters and express the result in standard exponential notation.
Problem 56d
(d) An individual suffering from a high cholesterol level in her blood has 242 mg of cholesterol per 100 mL of blood. If the total blood volume of the individual is 5.2 L, how many grams of total blood cholesterol does the individual's body contain?
Problem 57a
Perform the following conversions: (a) 5.00 days to s
Problem 57b
Perform the following conversions: (b) 0.0550 mi to m
Problem 57c
Perform the following conversions: (c) $1.89/gal to dollars per liter
Problem 57d
Perform the following conversions: (d) 0.510 in./ms to km/hr
Problem 57e
Perform the following conversions: (e) 22.50 gal/min to L/s
Problem 57f
Perform the following conversions: (f) 0.02500 ft3 to cm3.
Problem 58a
Carry out the following conversions: (a) 0.105 in. to mm
Problem 58d
Carry out the following conversions: (d) 1.955 m3 to yd3
Problem 58e
Carry out the following conversions: (e) $3.99/lb to dollars per kg
Problem 59a
(a) How many liters of wine can be held in a wine barrel whose capacity is 31 gal?
Problem 59b
(b) The recommended adult dose of Elixophyllin®, a drug used to treat asthma, is 6 mg/kg of body mass. Calculate the dose in milligrams for a 185-lb person.
Problem 59c
(c) If an automobile is able to travel 400 km on 47.3 L of gasoline, what is the gas mileage in miles per gallon?
Problem 59d
(d) When the coffee is brewed according to directions, a pound of coffee beans yields 50 cups of coffee (4 cups = 1 qt). How many kg of coffee are required to produce 200 cups of coffee?
Problem 60a
(a) If an electric car is capable of going 225 km on a single charge, how many charges will it need to travel from Seattle, Washington, to San Diego, California, a distance of 1257 mi, assuming that the trip begins with a full charge?
Problem 60d
(d) In March 1989, the Exxon Valdez ran aground and spilled 240,000 barrels of crude petroleum off the coast of Alaska. One barrel of petroleum is equal to 42 gal. How many liters of petroleum were spilled?
- The density of air at ordinary atmospheric pressure and 25 C is 1.19 g/L. What is the mass, in kilograms, of the air in a room that measures 4.5 m * 5.0 m * 2.5 m?
Problem 61
Problem 63
Gold can be hammered into extremely thin sheets called gold leaf. An architect wants to cover a 30 m x 25 m ceiling with gold leaf that is twelve-millionths of a centimeter thick. The density of gold is 19.32 g/cm3, and gold costs $1654 per troy ounce (1 troy ounce = 31.1034768 g). How much will it cost the architect to buy the necessary gold?
Problem 64
A copper refinery produces a copper ingot weighing 70 kg. If the copper is drawn into wire whose diameter is 7.50 mm, how many meters of copper can be obtained from the ingot? The density of copper is 8.94 g/cm3. (Assume that the wire is a cylinder whose volume V = πr2h, where r is its radius and h is its height or length.)
Problem 65b
Classify each of the following as a pure substance, a solution, or a heterogeneous mixture: (b) a 999 gold bar
Problem 65c
Classify each of the following as a pure substance, a solution, or a heterogeneous mixture: (c) stainless steel.
Problem 66a
(a) Which is more likely to eventually be shown to be incorrect: an hypothesis or a theory?
Problem 66b
(b) A(n) _________ reliably predicts the behavior of matter, while a(n) _________ provides an explanation for that behavior.
Problem 67
A sample of ascorbic acid (vitamin C) is synthesized in the laboratory. It contains 1.50 g of carbon and 2.00 g of oxygen. Another sample of ascorbic acid isolated from citrus fruits contains 6.35 g of carbon. According to the law of constant composition, how many grams of oxygen does it contain?
Problem 69b
Two students determine the percentage of lead in a sample as a laboratory exercise. The true percentage is 22.52%. The students' results for three determinations are as follows: (1) 22.52, 22.48, 22.54 (2) 22.64, 22.58, 22.62 (b) Precision can be judged by examining the average of the deviations from the average value for that data set. (Calculate the average value for each data set; then calculate the average value of the absolute deviations of each measurement from the average.) Which set is more precise?
- Is the use of significant figures in each of the following statements appropriate? (a) The 2005 circulation of National Geographic was 7,812,564.
Problem 70
Problem 71a
What type of quantity (for example, length, volume, density) do the following units indicate? (a) m3
