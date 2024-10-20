Problem 71f
What type of quantity (for example, length, volume, density) do the following units indicate? (f) ms-1
Problem 71g
What type of quantity (for example, length, volume, density) do the following units indicate? (g) Pa.
Problem 72a
Give the derived SI units for each of the following quantities in base SI units: (a) acceleration = distance/time2
Problem 72e
Give the derived SI units for each of the following quantities in base SI units: (e) power = work/time
Problem 72g
"Give the derived SI units for each of the following quantities in base SI units: (g) energy = mass ⨉ (velocity)2
Problem 73a
The distance from Earth to the Moon is approximately 240,000 mi. (a) What is this distance in meters?
Problem 73b
The distance from Earth to the Moon is approximately 240,000 mi. (b) The peregrine falcon has been measured as traveling up to 350 km/ hr in a dive. If this falcon could fly to the Moon at this speed, how many seconds would it take?
Problem 73c
The distance from Earth to the Moon is approximately 240,000 mi. (c) The speed of light is 3.00 ⨉ 108 m/s. How long does it take for light to travel from Earth to the Moon and back again?
Problem 73d
The distance from Earth to the Moon is approximately 240,000 mi. (d) Earth travels around the Sun at an average speed of 29.783 km/s. Convert this speed to miles per hour.
Problem 74
Problem 75a
The U.S. quarter has a mass of 5.67 g and is approximately 1.55 mm thick. (a) How many quarters would have to be stacked to reach 575 ft, the height of the Washington Monument?
Problem 75c
The U.S. quarter has a mass of 5.67 g and is approximately 1.55 mm thick. (c) How much money would this stack contain?
- In the United States, water used for irrigation is measured in acre-feet. An acre-foot of water covers an acre to a depth of exactly 1 ft. An acre is 4840 yd2. An acre-foot is enough water to supply two typical households for 1.00 yr. (a) If desalinated water costs $1950 per acre-foot, how much does desalinated water cost per liter?
Problem 76
Problem 80a
Two spheres of equal volume are placed on the scales as shown. a. Which one is more dense?
Problem 81
Water has a density of 0.997 g/cm3 at 25 °C; ice has a density of 0.917 g/cm3 at -10 °C. (a) If a soft-drink bottle whose volume is 1.50 L is completely filled with water and then frozen to -10 °C, what volume does the ice occupy? (b) Can the ice be contained within the bottle?
Problem 82
A 32.65-g sample of a solid is placed in a flask. Toluene, in which the solid is insoluble, is added to the flask so that the total volume of solid and liquid together is 50.00 mL. The solid and toluene together weigh 58.58 g. The density of toluene at the temperature of the experiment is 0.864 g/mL. What is the density of the solid?
Problem 84
Saline solution used in hospital contains 0.9% sodium chloride by mass. Calculate the number of grams of sodium chloride in 0.5 gal of saline solution if the solution has a density of 1.01 g/mL.
- A 40-lb container of peat moss measures 14 * 20 * 30 in. A 40-lb container of topsoil has a volume of 1.9 gal. (b) How many bags of peat moss are needed to cover an area measuring 15.0 ft * 20.0 ft to a depth of 3.0 in.?
Problem 85
- The total rate at which power is used by humans worldwide is approximately 15 TW (terawatts). The solar flux averaged over the sunlit half of Earth is 680 W>m2 (assuming no clouds). The area of Earth's disc as seen from the Sun is 1.28 * 1014 m2. The surface area of Earth is approximately 197,000,000 square miles. How much of Earth's surface would we need to cover with solar energy collectors to power the planet for use by all humans? Assume that the solar energy collectors can convert only 10% of the available sunlight into useful power
Problem 87
Problem 90b
Gold is alloyed (mixed) with other metals to increase its hardness in making jewelry. (b) The relative amount of gold in an alloy is commonly expressed in units of carats. Pure gold is 24 carat, and the percentage of gold in an alloy is given as a percentage of this value. For example, an alloy that is 50% gold is 12 carat. State the purity of the gold jewelry in carats.
Problem 92a
Judge the following statements as true or false. If you believe a statement to be false, provide a corrected version. (a) Air and water are both elements.
Problem 92b
Judge the following statements as true or false. If you believe a statement to be false, provide a corrected version. (b) All mixtures contain at least one element and one compound.
Problem 92c
Judge the following statements as true or false. If you believe a statement to be false, provide a corrected version. (c) Compounds can be decomposed into two or more other substances; elements cannot.
Problem 92d
Judge the following statements as true or false. If you believe a statement to be false, provide a corrected version. (d) Elements can exist in any of the three states of matter.
Problem 92f
Judge the following statements as true or false. If you believe a statement to be false, provide a corrected version. (f) A hypothesis is more weakly supported by experimental evidence than a theory.
Problem 92g
Judge the following statements as true or false. If you believe a statement to be false, provide a corrected version. (g) The number 0.0033 has more significant figures than 0.033.
Problem 92i
Judge the following statements as true or false. If you believe a statement to be false, provide a corrected version. (i) Compounds always contain at least two different elements.
Problem 93
You are assigned the task of separating a desired granular material with a density of 3.62 g/cm3 from an undesired granular material that has a density of 2.04 g/cm3. You want to do this by shaking the mixture in a liquid in which the heavier material will fall to the bottom and the lighter material will float. A solid will float on any liquid that is more dense. Using an Internet-based source or a handbook of chemistry, find the densities of the following substances: carbon tetrachloride, hexane, benzene, and diiodomethane. Which of these liquids will serve your purpose, assuming no chemical interaction takes place between the liquid and the solids?
Problem 94b
In 2009, a team from Northwestern University and Western Washington University reported the preparation of a new 'spongy' material composed of nickel, molybdenum, and sulfur that excels at removing mercury from water. The density of this new material is 0.20 g/cm3, and its surface area is 1242 m2 per gram of material. (b) Calculate the surface area for a 10.0-mg sample of this material.
- U.S. 1-cent coin (a penny) has a diameter of 19 mm and a thickness of 1.5 mm. Assume the coin is made of pure copper, whose density and approximate market price are 8.9 g/cm3 and $2.40 per pound, respectively. Calculate the value of the copper in the coin, assuming its thickness is uniform.
Problem 103
