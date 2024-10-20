Problem 37c
(c) Is a graduated cylinder such as that shown in Figure 1.21 likely to afford the accuracy of measurement needed?
Problem 37d
(d) A cubic piece of metal measures 5.00 cm on each edge. If the metal is nickel, whose density is 8.90 g/cm3, what is the mass of the cube?
Problem 38a
(a) After the label fell off a bottle containing a clear liquid believed to be benzene, a chemist measured the density of the liquid to verify its identity. A 25.0-mL portion of the liquid had a mass of 21.95 g. A chemistry handbook lists the density of benzene at 15 °C as 0.8787 g/mL. Is the calculated density in agreement with the tabulated value?
Problem 38b
(b) An experiment requires 15.0 g of cyclohexane, whose density at 25 C is 0.7781 g>mL. What volume of cyclohexane should be used?
Problem 38c
(c) A spherical ball of lead has a diameter of 5.0 cm. What is the mass of the sphere if lead has a density of 11.34 g>cm3? (The volume of a sphere is 14>32pr3, where r is the radius.)
- If on a certain year, an estimated amount of 4 million metric tons (1 metric ton = 1000 kg) of nitrous oxide 1N2O2 was emitted worldwide due to agricultural activities, express this mass of N2O in grams without exponential notation, using an appropriate metric prefix.
Use of the British thermal unit (Btu) is common in some types of engineering work. A Btu is the amount of heat required to raise the temperature of 1 lb of water by 1°F. Calculate the number of joules in a Btu.
Problem 42b
A watt is a measure of power (the rate of energy change) equal to 1 J/s. (b) An adult person radiates heat to the surroundings at about the same rate as a 100-watt electric incandescent light bulb. What is the total amount of energy in kcal radiated to the surroundings by an adult over a 24 h period?
Indicate which of the following are exact numbers: (a) the mass of a 3- by 5-in. index card, (b) the number of ounces in a pound, (c) the volume of a cup of Seattle's Best coffee, (d) the number of inches in a mile, (e) the number of microseconds in a week, (f) the number of pages in this book.
- Indicate which of the following are exact numbers: (a) the mass of a 32-oz can of coffee, (b) the number of students in your chemistry class, (c) the temperature of the surface of the Sun, (d) the mass of a postage stamp, (e) the number of milliliters in a cubic meter of water, (f) the average height of NBA basketball players.
Problem 45b
What is the number of significant figures in each of the following measured quantities? (b) 3ⅹ10-6 m
Problem 45d
What is the number of significant figures in each of the following measured quantities? (d) 2.94×103 m2
Problem 45e
What is the number of significant figures in each of the following measured quantities? (e) 92.03 km
Problem 46e
Indicate the number of significant figures in each of the following measured quantities: (e) 89.2 metr ic tons
Problem 47a
Round each of the following numbers to four significant figures and express the result in standard exponential notation: (a) 102.53070
Problem 47e
Round each of the following numbers to four significant figures and express the result in standard exponential notation: (e) −0.0357202.
Problem 48a
(a) The diameter of Earth at the equator is 7926.381 mi. Round this number to three significant figures and express it in standard exponential notation.
Problem 48b
(b) The circumference of Earth through the poles is 40,008 km. Round this number to four significant figures and express it in standard exponential notation.
Problem 49a
Carry out the following operations and express the answers with the appropriate number of significant numbers. (a) 14.3505 + 2.65
Problem 49c
Carry out the following operations and express the answers with the appropriate number of significant numbers. (c) (3.29×104)(0.2501)
Problem 49d
Carry out the following operations and express the answers with the appropriate number of significant numbers. (d) 0.0588/0.677
Problem 50a
Carry out the following operations and express the answers with the appropriate number of significant numbers. (a) 16.234 + 8.722 × 0.6746
You have a graduated cylinder that contains a liquid (see photograph). Write the volume of the liquid, in milliliters, using the proper number of significant figures.
Problem 53c
Using your knowledge of metric units, English units, and the information on the back inside cover, write down the conversion factors needed to convert (c) km to ft
Problem 53d
Using your knowledge of metric units, English units, and the information on the back inside cover, write down the conversion factors needed to convert (d) in.3 to cm3.
Problem 54c
Using your knowledge of metric units, English units, and the information on the back inside cover, write down the conversion factors needed to convert (c) mi to km
Problem 54d
Using your knowledge of metric units, English units, and the information on the back inside cover, write down the conversion factors needed to convert (d) ft3 to L.
Problem 55a
(a) A bumblebee flies with a ground speed of 15.2 m/s. Calculate its speed in km/hr.
Problem 55b
(b) The lung capacity of the blue whale is 5.0×103 L. Convert this volume into gallons.
Problem 55d
(d) Bamboo can grow up to 60.0 cm/day. Convert this growth rate into inches per hour.
