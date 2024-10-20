Problem 75b
Give the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following acids: (b) HBr
Problem 75c
Give the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following acids: (c) H3PO4
Problem 75d
Give the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following acids: (d) hypochlorous acid
Problem 76a
Provide the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following acids: (a) hydroiodic acid
Problem 76e
Provide the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following acids: (e) HClO4
Problem 76f
Provide the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following acids: (f) CH3COOH.
Problem 77c
Give the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following binary molecular substances: (c) XeO3
Problem 77f
Give the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following binary molecular substances: (f) tetraphosphorus hexasulfide.
Problem 79d
Write the chemical formula for each substance mentioned in the following word descriptions (use the front inside cover to find the symbols for the elements you do not know). (d) The substance phosphorus trihydride, commonly called phosphine, is a toxic gas.
Problem 80c
Assume that you encounter the following sentences in your reading. What is the chemical formula for each substance mentioned? (c) Hydrogen cyanide is a very poisonous gas.
Problem 81a
(a) What is a hydrocarbon?
Problem 82a
(a) What is meant by the term isomer?
Problem 82b
(b) Among the four alkanes, ethane, propane, butane, and pentane, which is capable of existing in isomeric forms?
Problem 83a
(a) What is a functional group?
Problem 83b
(b) What functional group characterizes an alcohol?
Problem 84a
Consider the following organic substances: ethylethanoate, ethylmethylether, hexanol, and propanone. (a) Which of these molecules contains three carbons?
Problem 84b
Consider the following organic substances: ethylethanoate, ethylmethylether, hexanol, and propanone. (b) Which of these molecules contain a C = O group?
Problem 85a
Chloropropane is derived from propane by substituting Cl for H on one of the carbon atoms. (a) Draw the structural formulas for the two isomers of chloropropane.
Problem 85b
Chloropropane is derived from propane by substituting Cl for H on one of the carbon atoms. (b) Suggest names for these two compounds.
Problem 87a
Suppose a scientist repeats the Millikan oil-drop experiment but reports the charges on the drops using an unusual (and imaginary) unit called the warmomb (wa). The scientist obtains the following data for four of the drops: Droplet Calculated Charge (wa) A 3.84⨉10−8 B 4.80⨉10−8 C 2.88⨉10−8 D 8.64⨉10−8 (a) If all the droplets were the same size, which would fall most slowly through the apparatus?
Problem 87b
Suppose a scientist repeats the Millikan oil-drop experiment but reports the charges on the drops using an unusual (and imaginary) unit called the warmomb (wa). The scientist obtains the following data for four of the drops: Droplet Calculated Charge (wa) A 3.84⨉10−8 B 4.80⨉10−8 C 2.88⨉10−8 D 8.64⨉10−8 (b) From these data, what is the best choice for the charge of the electron in warmombs?
Problem 87c
Suppose a scientist repeats the Millikan oil-drop experiment but reports the charges on the drops using an unusual (and imaginary) unit called the warmomb (wa). The scientist obtains the following data for four of the drops: Droplet Calculated Charge (wa) A 3.84⨉10−8 B 4.80⨉10−8 C 2.88⨉10−8 D 8.64⨉10−8 (c) Based on your answer to part (b), how many electrons are there on each of the droplets?
Problem 87d
Suppose a scientist repeats the Millikan oil-drop experiment but reports the charges on the drops using an unusual (and imaginary) unit called the warmomb (wa). The scientist obtains the following data for four of the drops: Droplet Calculated Charge (wa) A 3.84⨉10−8 B 4.80⨉10−8 C 2.88⨉10−8 D 8.64⨉10−8 (d) What is the conversion factor between warmombs and coulombs?
Problem 88a
The natural abundance of 3He is 0.000137%. (a) How many protons, neutrons, and electrons are in an atom of 3He?
Problem 88b
The natural abundance of 3He is 0.000137%. (b) Based on the sum of the masses of their subatomic particles, which is expected to be more massive, an atom of 3He or an atom of 3H (which is also called tritium)?
Problem 88c
The natural abundance of 3He is 0.000137%. (c) Based on your answer to part (b), what would need to be the precision of a mass spectrometer that is able to differentiate between peaks that are due to 3He+ and 3H+?
Problem 89a
A cube of gold that is 1.00 cm on a side has a mass of 19.3 g. A single gold atom has a mass of 197.0 u. (a) How many gold atoms are in the cube?
Problem 89b
A cube of gold that is 1.00 cm on a side has a mass of 19.3 g. A single gold atom has a mass of 197.0 u. (b) From the information given, estimate the diameter in Å of a single gold atom.
Problem 90a
The diameter of a rubidium atom is 495 pm We will consider two different ways of placing the atoms on a surface. In arrangement A, all the atoms are lined up with one another to form a square grid. Arrangement B is called a close-packed arrangement because the atoms sit in the 'depressions' formed by the previous row of atoms: (a) Using arrangement A, how many Rb atoms could be placed on a square surface that is 1.0 cm on a side?
Problem 90b
(b) How many molecules of C13H18O2 are in this tablet?
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
