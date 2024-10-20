- Very small semiconductor crystals, composed of approximately 1000 to 10,000 atoms, are called quantum dots. Quantum dots made of the semiconductor CdSe are now being used in electronic reader and tablet displays because they emit light efficiently and in multiple colors, depending on dot size. The density of CdSe is 5.82 g/cm3. (b) CdSe quantum dots that are 2.5 nm in diameter emit blue light upon stimulation. Assuming that the dot is a perfect sphere and that the empty space in the dot can be neglected, calculate how many Cd atoms are in one quantum dot of this size.
Problem 91
Problem 91a
(a) Assuming the dimensions of the nucleus and atom shown in Figure 2.10, what fraction of the volume of the atom is taken up by the nucleus?
Problem 91b
(b) Using the mass of the proton from Table 2.1 and assuming its diameter is 1.0 * 10-15 m, calculate the density of a proton in g>cm3.
Problem 92a
Identify the element represented by each of the following symbols and give the number of protons and neutrons in each: (a) 7433X
Problem 92b
Identify the element represented by each of the following symbols and give the number of protons and neutrons in each: (b) 12753X
Problem 93b
The nucleus of 6Li is a powerful absorber of neutrons. It exists in the naturally occurring metal to the extent of 7.5%. In the era of nuclear deterrence, large quantities of lithium were processed to remove 6Li for use in hydrogen bomb production. The lithium metal remaining after removal of 6Li was sold on the market. (b) The atomic masses of 6Li and 7Li are 6.015122 and 7.016004 u, respectively. A sample of lithium depleted in the lighter isotope was found on analysis to contain 1.442% 6Li. What is the average atomic weight of this sample of the metal?
Problem 94a
The element argon has three naturally occurring isotopes, with 18, 20, and 22 neutrons in the nucleus, respectively. (a) Write the full chemical symbols for these three isotopes.
Problem 95
The element chromium (Cr) consists of four naturally occurring isotopes with atomic masses 49.9460, 51.9405, 52.9407, and 53.9389 u. The relative abundances of these four isotopes are 4.3, 83.8, 9.5, and 2.4%, respectively. From these data, calculate the atomic weight of chromium.
Problem 96
Copper (Cu) consists of two naturally occurring isotopes with masses of 62.9296 and 64.9278 u. (a) How many protons and neutrons are in the nucleus of each isotope? Write the complete atomic symbol for each, showing the atomic number and mass number. (b) The average atomic mass of Cu is 63.55 u. Calculate the abundance of each isotope.
Problem 98b
(b) What is the mass of each isotope?
Problem 98c
(c) Determine the average molecular mass of a Br2 molecule.
Problem 98d
(d) Determine the average atomic mass of a bromine atom
Problem 98e
(e) Calculate the abundances of the two isotopes. Calculate the abundance of the heavier isotope.
Problem 99b
It is common in mass spectrometry to assume that the mass of a cation is the same as that of its parent atom. (b) What percentage of the mass of an 1H atom does the electron represent?
Problem 100
From the following list of elements—Mg, Li, Tl, Pb, Se, Cl, Xe, Si, C—pick the one that best fits each description. Use each element only once: (a) an alkali metal, (b) an alkaline earth metal, (c) a noble gas, (d) a halogen, (e) a metalloidin group 14, (f) a nonmetal listed in group 14, (g) a metal that forms a 3+ ion, (h) a nonmetal that forms a 2- ion, (i) an element that is used as radiation shielding.
Problem 101a
The first atoms of seaborgium (Sg) were identified in 1974. The longest-lived isotope of Sg has a mass number of 266. (a) How many protons, electrons, and neutrons are in an 266Sg atom?
Problem 101b
The first atoms of seaborgium (Sg) were identified in 1974. The longest-lived isotope of Sg has a mass number of 266. (b) Atoms of Sg are very unstable, and it is therefore difficult to study this element's properties. Based on the position of Sg in the periodic table, what element should it most closely resemble in its chemical properties?
Problem 105
From the molecular structures shown here, identify the one that corresponds to each of the following species: (a) chlorine gas; (b) propane; (c) nitrate ion; (d) sulfur trioxide; (e) methyl chloride, CH3Cl.
Problem 107a
Fill in the blanks in the following table:
Cation Anion Formula Name
Lithium oxide
Fe2+ PO43-
Al2(SO4)3
Copper(II) nitrate
Cr3+ I−
MnClO2
Ammonium carbonate
Zinc perchlorate
Complete the first column of the table.
Problem 107c
Fill in the blanks in the following table:
Cation Anion Formula Name
Lithium oxide
Fe2+ PO43-
Al2(SO4)3
Copper(II) nitrate
Cr3+ I−
MnClO2
Ammonium carbonate
Zinc perchlorate
Complete the third column of the table.
- Consider a sample of calcium carbonate in the form of a cube measuring 2.005 in. on each edge. If the sample has a density of 2.71 g>cm3, how many oxygen atoms does it contain?
Problem 108
Problem 108b
Cyclopropane is an interesting hydrocarbon. Instead of having three carbons in a row, the three carbons form a ring, as shown in this perspective drawing (see Figure 2.18 for a prior example of this kind of drawing):
Cyclopropane was at one time used as an anesthetic, but its use was discontinued, in part because it is highly flammable. (b) The three carbon atoms are necessarily in a plane. What do the different wedges mean?
Problem 109b
Elements in the same group of the periodic table often form oxyanions with the same general formula. The anions are also named in a similar fashion. Based on these observations, suggest a chemical formula or name, as appropriate, for each of the following ions: (b) SeO32-
Problem 109d
Elements in the same group of the periodic table often form oxyanions with the same general formula. The anions are also named in a similar fashion. Based on these observations, suggest a chemical formula or name, as appropriate, for each of the following ions: (d) hydrogen tellurate ion.
Problem 112d
Many familiar substances have common, unsystematic names. For each of the following, give the correct systematic name: (d) muriatic acid, HCl
Problem 113c
Because many ions and compounds have very similar names, there is great potential for confusing them. Write the correct chemical formulas to distinguish between (c) aluminum nitride and aluminum nitrite
Problem 113g
Because many ions and compounds have very similar names, there is great potential for confusing them. Write the correct chemical formulas to distinguish between (g) mercurous chloride and mercuric chloride
