Problem 66d
Which of the following are ionic, and which are molecular? (d) Ca(NO3)2
Problem 66e
Which of the following are ionic, and which are molecular? (e) FeCl3
Problem 66g
Which of the following are ionic, and which are molecular? (g) CoCO3
Problem 66h
Which of the following are ionic, and which are molecular? (h) N2O4
Problem 67d
Give the chemical formula for (d) sulphite ion
Problem 67e
Give the chemical formula for (e) permanganate ion.
Problem 68a
Selenium, an element required nutritionally in trace quantities, forms compounds analogous to sulfur. Name the following ions: (a) SeO42-
Problem 69
Give the names and charges of the cation and anion in each of the following compounds: (a) CaO, (b) Na2SO4, (c) KClO4, (d) Fe1NO322, (e) Cr1OH23.
Problem 70a
Give the names and charges of the cation and anion in each of the following compounds: (a) CuS
Problem 70b
Give the names and charges of the cation and anion in each of the following compounds: (b) Ag2SO4
Problem 70c
Give the names and charges of the cation and anion in each of the following compounds: (c) Al1ClO323
Problem 70d
Give the names and charges of the cation and anion in each of the following compounds: (d) Co1OH22
Problem 70e
Give the names and charges of the cation and anion in each of the following compounds: (e) PbCO3.
Problem 71e
Name the following ionic compounds: (e) Cu1OH22
Problem 71f
Name the following ionic compounds: (f) Fe1NO322
Problem 71g
Name the following ionic compounds: (g) Ca1CH3COO22
Problem 71h
Name the following ionic compounds:(h) Cr21CO323
Problem 71i
Name the following ionic compounds: (i) K2CrO4
Problem 71j
Name the following ionic compounds: (j) 1NH422SO4.
Problem 72b
Name the following ionic compounds: (b) NaBrO2
Problem 72e
Name the following ionic compounds: (e) Fe21CO323
Problem 72f
Name the following ionic compounds: (f) Cr1NO323
Problem 72g
Name the following ionic compounds: (g) 1NH422SO3
Problem 72h
Name the following ionic compounds: (h) NaH2PO4
Problem 72j
Name the following ionic compounds: (j) Ag2Cr2O7.
Problem 73c
Write the chemical formulas for the following compounds: (c) copper(I) oxide
Problem 73f
Write the chemical formulas for the following compounds: (f) iron(III)carbonate
Problem 73g
Write the chemical formulas for the following compounds: (g) sodium hypobromite.
Problem 74d
Give the chemical formula for each of the following ionic compounds: (d) iron(II) perchlorate
Problem 74g
Give the chemical formula for each of the following ionic compounds: (g) potassium dichromate.
