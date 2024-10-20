Problem 54

Consider the following equation: Al3+1g2 + e-¡Al2+1g2 Which of the following statements are true? (i) The energy change for this process is the second electron affinity of Al atom since Al2+1g2 is formed. (ii) The energy change for this process is the negative of the third ionization energy of the Al atom. (iii) The energy change for this process is the electron affinity of the Al2+ ion.