Problem 33c
Consider S, Cl, and K and their most common ions.(c) Explain any differences in the orders of the atomic and ionic sizes.
- Arrange each of the following sets of atoms and ions, in order of increasing size: (a) Pb, Pb2+, Pb4+
Problem 35c
Provide a brief explanation for each of the following.
K+ is larger than Na+.
In the ionic compounds LiF, NaCl, KBr, and RbI, the measured cation–anion distances are 201 pm (Li–F), 282 pm (Na–Cl), 330 pm (K–Br), and 367 pm (Rb–I), respectively. (b) Calculate the difference between the experimentally measured ion–ion distances and the ones predicted from Figure 7.8.
In the ionic compounds LiF, NaCl, KBr, and RbI, the measured cation–anion distances are 201 pm (Li–F), 282 pm (Na–Cl), 330 pm (K–Br), and 367 pm (Rb–I), respectively. (c) What estimates of the cation– anion distance would you obtain for these four compounds using neutral atom bonding atomic radii? Are these estimates as accurate as the estimates using ionic radii?
- Write equations that show the processes that describe the first, second, and third ionization energies of a chlorine atom. Which process would require the least amount of energy?
- Write equations that show the process for (a) the first two ionization energies of zinc (b) the fourth ionization energy of calcium.
Which element has the highest second ionization energy: Li, K, or Be?
- Identify each statement as true or false: (a) Ionization energies are always endothermic. (b) Potassium has a larger first ionization energy than lithium. (c) The second ionization energy of the sodium atom is larger than the second ionization energy of the magnesium atom. (d) The third ionization energy is three times the first ionization energy of an atom.
(a) What is the general relationship between the size of an atom and its first ionization energy?
(b) Which element in the periodic table has the largest ionization energy? Which has the smallest?
Based on their positions in the periodic table, predict which atom of the following pairs will have the smaller first ionization energy: (d) S, Ge
Give examples of transition metal ions with +3 charge that have an electron configuration of nd5 (n = 3, 4, 5...).
- Write an equation for the first electron affinity of helium. Would you predict a positive or a negative energy value for this process? Is it possible to directly measure the first electron affinity of helium?
- If the electron affinity for an element is a negative number, does it mean that the anion of the element is more stable than the neutral atom? Explain.
- Which of the following, I or I-, will have a negative electron affinity?
- Consider the following equation: Al3+1g2 + e-¡Al2+1g2 Which of the following statements are true? (i) The energy change for this process is the second electron affinity of Al atom since Al2+1g2 is formed. (ii) The energy change for this process is the negative of the third ionization energy of the Al atom. (iii) The energy change for this process is the electron affinity of the Al2+ ion.
Discussing this chapter, a classmate says, 'Since elements that form cations are metals and elements that form anions are nonmetals, elements that do not form ions are metalloids.' Do you agree or disagree?
Predict whether each of the following oxides is ionic or molecular: SnO2, Al2O3, CO2, Li2O, Fe2O3, H2O.
Would you expect zirconium(II) oxide, ZrO, to react more readily with HCl(aq) or NaOH(aq)?
Arrange the following oxides in order of increasing acidity: K2O, BaO, ZnO, H2O, CO2, SO2.
Chlorine reacts with oxygen to form Cl2O7. (a) What is the name of this product (see Table 2.6)?
Chlorine reacts with oxygen to form Cl2O7. (b) Write a balanced equation for the formation of Cl2O71l2 from the elements.
Chlorine reacts with oxygen to form Cl2O7. (c) Would you expect Cl2O7 to be more reactive toward H+1aq2 or OH-1aq2?
An element X reacts with oxygen to form XO2 and with chlorine to form XCl4. XO2 is a white solid that melts at high temperatures (above 1000 °C). Under usual conditions, XCl4 is a colorless liquid with a boiling point of 58 °C. (a) XCl4 reacts with water to form XO2 and another product. What is the likely identity of the other product?
An element X reacts with oxygen to form XO2 and with chlorine to form XCl4. XO2 is a white solid that melts at high temperatures (above 1000 °C). Under usual conditions, XCl4 is a colorless liquid with a boiling point of 58 °C. (b) Do you think that element X is a metal, nonmetal, or metalloid?
Write balanced equations for the following reactions: (a) boron trichloride with water
Write balanced equations for the following reactions: (d) arsenic trioxide with aqueous potassium hydroxide.
Write a balanced equation for the reaction that occurs in each of the following cases: (a) Potassium metal is exposed to an atmosphere of chlorine gas.
Write a balanced equation for the reaction that occurs in each of the following cases: (c) A fresh surface of lithium metal is exposed to oxygen gas.
