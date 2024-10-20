Problem 70a
Write a balanced equation for the reaction that occurs in each of the following cases: (a) Cesium is added to water.
Problem 70c
Write a balanced equation for the reaction that occurs in each of the following cases: (c) Sodium reacts with oxygen.
Problem 71b
(b) What is the oxidation number and electron configuration of calcium in each product?
Problem 72b
Potassium and hydrogen react to form the ionic compound potassium hydride. (b) Use data in Figures 7.10 and 7.12 to determine the energy change in kJ/mol for the following two reactions: K1g2 + H1g2 ¡ K+1g2 + H-1g2 K1g2 + H1g2 ¡ K-1g2 + H+1g2
Problem 74a
Little is known about the properties of astatine, At, because of its rarity and high radioactivity. Nevertheless, it is possible for us to make many predictions about its properties. (a) Do you expect the element to be a gas, liquid, or solid at room temperature?
Problem 74b
Little is known about the properties of astatine, At, because of its rarity and high radioactivity. Nevertheless, it is possible for us to make many predictions about its properties. (b) Would you expect At to be a metal, nonmetal, or metalloid? Explain.
Problem 74c
Little is known about the properties of astatine, At, because of its rarity and high radioactivity. Nevertheless, it is possible for us to make many predictions about its properties. (c) What is the chemical formula of the compound it forms with Na?
Problem 77c
Write a balanced equation for the reaction that occurs in each of the following cases: (c) Sulfur reacts with hydrogen gas.
Problem 77d
Write a balanced equation for the reaction that occurs in each of the following cases: (d) Fluorine reacts with water.
Problem 79
Consider the stable elements through lead (Z = 82). In how many instances are the atomic weights of the elements out of order relative to the atomic numbers of the elements?
Problem 80a
Figure 7.4 shows the radial probability distribution functions for the 2s orbitals and 2p orbitals. (a) Which orbital, 2s or 2p, has more electron density close to the nucleus?
Problem 80b
Figure 7.4 shows the radial probability distribution functions for the 2s orbitals and 2p orbitals. (b) How would you modify Slater's rules to adjust for the difference in electronic penetration of the nucleus for the 2s and 2p orbitals?
Problem 81a
(a) If the core electrons were totally effective at screening the valence electrons and the valence electrons provided no screening for each other, what would be the effective nuclear charge acting on the 3s and 3p valence electrons in P?
Problem 81b
(b) Repeat these calculations using Slater’s rules.
Problem 81d
(d) If you remove a single electron from a P atom, which orbital will it come from?
- In Table 7.8, the bonding atomic radius of neon is listed as 58 pm, whereas that for xenon is listed as 140 pm. A classmate of yours states that the value for Xe is more realistic than the one for Ne. Is she correct? If so, what is the basis for her statement?
Problem 84
Problem 85a
The As ¬ As bond length in elemental arsenic is 2.48 Å. The Cl ¬ Cl bond length in Cl2 is 1.99 Å. (a) Based on these data, what is the predicted As ¬ Cl bond length in arsenic trichlo- ride, AsCl3, in which each of the three Cl atoms is bonded to the As atom?
Problem 85b
The As ¬ As bond length in elemental arsenic is 2.48 Å. The Cl ¬ Cl bond length in Cl2 is 1.99 Å. (b) What bond length is predicted for AsCl3, using the atomic radii in Figure 7.7?
- The following observations are made about two hypothetical elements A and B: The A¬A and B¬B bond lengths in the elemental forms of A and B are 236 and 194 pm, respectively. A and B react to form the binary compound AB2, which has a linear structure (that is B-A-B = 180°). Based on these statements, predict the separation between the two B nuclei in a molecule of AB2.
Problem 86
Problem 87a
Elements in group 7A in the periodic table are called the halogens; elements in group 6A are called the chalcogens. (a) What is the most common oxidation state of the chalcogens compared to the halogens?
- Note from the following table that there is a significant increase in atomic radius upon moving from Y to La, whereas the radii of Zr to Hf are the same. Suggest an explanation for this effect. Atomic Radii (pm) Sc 170 Ti 160 Y 190 Zr 175 La 207 Hf 175
Problem 88
Problem 89c
(c) Will the lithium cobalt oxide cathode expand or contract as lithium ions are inserted?
Problem 89d
(d) Lithium is not nearly as abundant as sodium. If sodium ion batteries were developed that function in the same manner as lithium ion batteries, do you think 'sodium cobalt oxide' would still work as the electrode material? Explain.
Problem 90a
The ionic substance strontium oxide, SrO, forms from the reaction of strontium metal with molecular oxygen. The arrangement of the ions in solid SrO is analogous to that in solid NaCl: (a) Write a balanced equation for the formation of SrO(s) from its elements.
Problem 90b
The ionic substance strontium oxide, SrO, forms from the reaction of strontium metal with molecular oxygen. The arrangement of the ions in solid SrO is analogous to that in solid NaCl:
(b) Based on the ionic radii in Figure 7.8, predict the length of the side of the cube in the figure (the distance from the center of an atom at one corner to the center of an atom at a neighboring corner).
Problem 90c
The ionic substance strontium oxide, SrO, forms from the reaction of strontium metal with molecular oxygen. The arrangement of the ions in solid SrO is analogous to that in solid NaCl:
(c) The density of SrO is 5.10 g>cm3. Given your answer to part (b), how many formula units of SrO are contained in the cube shown here?
Problem 91
Explain the variation in the ionization energies of carbon, as displayed in this graph:
Problem 93
In the chemical process called electron transfer, an electron is transferred from one atom or molecule to another. (We will talk about electron transfer extensively in Chapter 20.) A simple electron transfer reaction is A(g) + A(g) → A+(g) + A-(g) For a representative nonmetal such as chlorine, is this process exothermic?
Problem 94a
(a) Use orbital diagrams to illustrate what happens when an oxygen atom gains two electrons
Problem 96a
Identify two ions that have the following ground-state electron configurations: (a) [Ar]
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Back