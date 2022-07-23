Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionization Energy Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from a gaseous atom or ion. It is a measure of how strongly an atom holds onto its electrons. The first ionization energy refers to the removal of the first electron, while subsequent ionization energies involve removing additional electrons from the resulting cations. Generally, ionization energy increases with each successive electron removed due to the increasing positive charge of the ion.

Chlorine Atom and Its Electron Configuration Chlorine (Cl) has an atomic number of 17, meaning it has 17 electrons arranged in its electron configuration as [Ne] 3s² 3p⁵. The outermost electrons, particularly those in the 3s and 3p orbitals, are involved in ionization processes. Understanding the electron configuration is crucial for predicting how many electrons can be removed and the energy changes associated with these removals.