Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.7 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 37
Previous problem
Next problem
Chapter 7, Problem 37

Write equations that show the processes that describe the first, second, and third ionization energies of a chlorine atom. Which process would require the least amount of energy?

Verified Solution

Video duration:
4m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionization Energy

Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from a gaseous atom or ion. It is a measure of how strongly an atom holds onto its electrons. The first ionization energy refers to the removal of the first electron, while subsequent ionization energies involve removing additional electrons from the resulting cations. Generally, ionization energy increases with each successive electron removed due to the increasing positive charge of the ion.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:19
Ionization Energy

Chlorine Atom and Its Electron Configuration

Chlorine (Cl) has an atomic number of 17, meaning it has 17 electrons arranged in its electron configuration as [Ne] 3s² 3p⁵. The outermost electrons, particularly those in the 3s and 3p orbitals, are involved in ionization processes. Understanding the electron configuration is crucial for predicting how many electrons can be removed and the energy changes associated with these removals.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:33
Electron Configuration Example

Trends in Ionization Energies

Ionization energies exhibit periodic trends; they generally increase across a period and decrease down a group in the periodic table. For chlorine, the first ionization energy is lower than the second and third because removing an electron from a neutral atom is easier than removing one from a positively charged ion. Therefore, the first ionization energy will require the least amount of energy compared to the second and third ionization energies.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:08
Ionization Energy Trends
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Provide a brief explanation for each of the following.

K+ is larger than Na+.

954
views
Textbook Question

In the ionic compounds LiF, NaCl, KBr, and RbI, the measured cation–anion distances are 201 pm (Li–F), 282 pm (Na–Cl), 330 pm (K–Br), and 367 pm (Rb–I), respectively. (b) Calculate the difference between the experimentally measured ion–ion distances and the ones predicted from Figure 7.8.

887
views
Textbook Question

In the ionic compounds LiF, NaCl, KBr, and RbI, the measured cation–anion distances are 201 pm (Li–F), 282 pm (Na–Cl), 330 pm (K–Br), and 367 pm (Rb–I), respectively. (c) What estimates of the cation– anion distance would you obtain for these four compounds using neutral atom bonding atomic radii? Are these estimates as accurate as the estimates using ionic radii?

1349
views
Textbook Question
Write equations that show the process for (a) the first two ionization energies of zinc (b) the fourth ionization energy of calcium.
1181
views
Textbook Question

Which element has the highest second ionization energy: Li, K, or Be?

720
views
Textbook Question
Identify each statement as true or false: (a) Ionization energies are always endothermic. (b) Potassium has a larger first ionization energy than lithium. (c) The second ionization energy of the sodium atom is larger than the second ionization energy of the magnesium atom. (d) The third ionization energy is three times the first ionization energy of an atom.
675
views