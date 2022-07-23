Chapter 7, Problem 30

Some ions do not have a corresponding neutral atom that has the same electron configuration. For each of the following ions, identify the neutral atom that has the same number of electrons and determine if this atom has the same electron configuration. (a) CI−, (b) Sc3+, (c) Fe2+, (d) Zn2+, (e) Sn4+.

