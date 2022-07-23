Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.13 - Properties of Solutions
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.13 - Properties of SolutionsProblem 93a
Previous problem
Next problem
Chapter 13, Problem 93a

The “free-base” form of cocaine (C17H21NO4) and its protonated hydrochloride form (C17H22ClO4) are shown below; the free-base form can be converted to the hydrochloride form with one equivalent of HCl. For clarity, not all the carbon and hydrogen atoms are shown; each vertex represents a carbon atom with the appropriate number of hydrogen atoms so that each carbon makes four bonds to other atoms.
a. Which form of cocaine, the free base or the hydrochloride, is relatively water-soluble?

Verified Solution

Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solubility and Polarity

Solubility refers to the ability of a substance to dissolve in a solvent, which is often influenced by the polarity of the molecules involved. Polar substances tend to dissolve well in polar solvents (like water), while nonpolar substances are more soluble in nonpolar solvents. The presence of functional groups, such as amines or carboxylic acids, can enhance a compound's polarity and, consequently, its solubility in water.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:38
Molecular Polarity

Acid-Base Chemistry

Acid-base chemistry involves the transfer of protons (H+) between substances. In this context, the free-base form of cocaine is a neutral base, while the hydrochloride form is a salt formed by the protonation of the base with hydrochloric acid. This protonation increases the compound's polarity, which typically enhances its solubility in water due to the ionic nature of the hydrochloride form.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:00
Arrhenius Acids and Bases

Ionic vs. Molecular Compounds

Ionic compounds, such as hydrochloride salts, are formed from the electrostatic attraction between positively and negatively charged ions. These compounds generally have higher solubility in water compared to molecular compounds, which are held together by covalent bonds. The ionic nature of the hydrochloride form of cocaine allows it to interact more favorably with water molecules, leading to increased solubility compared to its free-base counterpart.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Ionic Compounds Naming
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A dilute aqueous solution of an organic compound soluble in water is formed by dissolving 2.35 g of the compound in water to form 0.250 L of solution. The resulting solution has an osmotic pressure of 0.605 atm at 25 °C. Assuming that the organic compound is a nonelectrolyte, what is its molar mass?

1035
views
Textbook Question

The osmotic pressure of a 0.010 M aqueous solution of CaCl2 is found to be 0.674 atm at 25 °C. Calculate the van't Hoff factor, i, for the solution.

2344
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Aerosols are important components of the atmosphere. Does the presence of aerosols in the atmosphere increase or decrease the amount of sunlight that arrives at the Earth's surface, compared to an 'aerosol-free' atmosphere? Explain your reasoning.

506
views
Textbook Question

The 'free-base' form of cocaine (C17H21NO4) and its protonated hydrochloride form (C17H21NO4) are shown below; the free-base form can be converted to the hydrochloride form with one equivalent of HCl. For clarity, not all the carbon and hydrogen atoms are shown; each vertex represents a carbon atom with the appropriate number of hydrogen atoms so that each carbon makes four bonds to other atoms (e) How many mL of a concentrated 18.0 M HCl aqueous solution would it take to convert 1.00 kilograms (a 'kilo') of the free-base form of cocaine into its hydrochloride form?

1666
views
Textbook Question

A supersaturated solution of sucrose (C12H22O11) is made by dissolving sucrose in hot water and slowly letting the solution cool to room temperature. After a long time, the excess sucrose crystallizes out of the solution. Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false: (b) After the excess sucrose has crystallized out, the system is now unstable and is not in equilibrium.

1355
views
Textbook Question

Most fish need at least 4 ppm dissolved O2 in water for survival. (a) What is this concentration in mol/L?

908
views