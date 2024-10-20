Problem 58d
Using the periodic table, predict the charge of the most stable ion of the following elements: d. Br
Problem 58e
Using the periodic table, predict the charge of the most stable ion of the following elements: e. Se
Problem 59b
Using the periodic table to guide you, predict the chemical formula and name of the compound formed by the following elements: (b) Li and H
Problem 59c
Using the periodic table to guide you, predict the chemical formula and name of the compound formed by the following elements: (c) Al and I
Problem 59d
Using the periodic table to guide you, predict the chemical formula and name of the compound formed by the following elements: (d) K and S.
Problem 60b
The most common charge associated with scandium in its compounds is . Indicate the chemical formulas you would expect for compounds formed between scandium and b. sulfur
Problem 61a
Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by (a) Ca2+ and Br-
Problem 61b
Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by (b) K+ and CO32-
Problem 61c
Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by (c) Al3+ and CH3COO-
Problem 61d
Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by (d) NH4+ and SO42-
Problem 61e
Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by (e) Mg2+ and PO43-.
Problem 62b
Predict the chemical formulas of the compounds formed by the following pairs of ions: (b) Fe3+ and O2-
Problem 62c
Predict the chemical formulas of the compounds formed by the following pairs of ions: (c) Hg22+ and CO32-
Problem 62d
Predict the chemical formulas of the compounds formed by the following pairs of ions: (d) Ca2+ and ClO3-
Problem 62e
Predict the chemical formulas of the compounds formed by the following pairs of ions: (e) NH4+ and PO43-.
Problem 63d
Complete the table by filling in the formula for the ionic compound formed by each pair of cations and anions, as shown for the first pair. Ion K+ NH4 + Mg2+ Fe3+ Cl- KCl OHCO3 2- PO4 Complete the fourth row of the table.
Problem 64
Complete the table by filling in the formula for the ionic compound formed by each pair of cations and anions, as shown for the first pair. Ion Na+ Ca2+ Fe2+ Al3+ O2- Na2O NO3- SO42- AsO43-
Problem 65a
Predict whether each of the following compounds is molecular or ionic: (a) B2H6
Problem 65b
Predict whether each of the following compounds is molecular or ionic: (b) CH3OH
Problem 65e
Predict whether each of the following compounds is molecular or ionic: (e) CsBr
Problem 65f
Predict whether each of the following compounds is molecular or ionic: (f) NOCl
Problem 65h
Predict whether each of the following compounds is molecular or ionic: (h) Ag2SO4.
Problem 66a
Predict whether each of the following compounds is molecular or ionic. a. PF5
Problem 66b
Predict whether each of the following compounds is molecular or ionic. b. NaI
Problem 66d
Predict whether each of the following compounds is molecular or ionic. d. Ca(NO3)2
Problem 66e
Predict whether each of the following compounds is molecular or ionic. e. FeCl3
Problem 66g
Predict whether each of the following compounds is molecular or ionic. g. CoCO3
Problem 66h
Predict whether each of the following compounds is molecular or ionic. h. N2O4
Problem 67d
Give the chemical formula for d. perchlorate ion
Problem 67e
Give the chemical formula for e. hypochlorite ion.
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
