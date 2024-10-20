Problem 74

Sketch the bonding and antibonding molecular orbitals that result from linear combinations of the 2pz atomic orbitals in a homonuclear diatomic molecule. (The 2pz orbitals are those whose lobes are oriented perpendicular to the bonding axis.) How do these molecular orbitals differ from those obtained from linear combinations of the 2py atomic orbitals? (The 2py orbitals are also oriented perpendicular to the bonding axis, but also perpendicular to the 2pz orbitals.)