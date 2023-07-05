Skip to main content
Genetics6. Chromosomal VariationChromosomal Mutations: Aberrant Euploidy
The primrose, Primula kewensis, has 36 chromosomes that are similar in appearance to the chromosomes in two related species, P. floribunda (2n=18) and P. verticillata (2n=18). How could P. kewensis arise from these species? How would you describe P. kewensis in genetic terms?

