Skip to main content
Genetics
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Kylia
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Genetics
6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Mutations: Aberrant Euploidy
Next problem
2:20 minutes
Problem 7c
Textbook Question
Contrast the fertility of an allotetraploid with an autotriploid and an autotetraploid.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
36
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
Next problem
8:42m
Watch next
Master
Aberrant Euploid
with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
08:42
Aberrant Euploid
Kylia Goodner
254
2
1
04:03
Autopolyploidy
Kylia Goodner
170
1
04:34
Allopolyploidy
Kylia Goodner
134
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.