Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics6. Chromosomal VariationChromosomal Mutations: Aneuploidy
3:11 minutes
Problem 18a
Textbook Question

Mendelian ratios are modified in crosses involving autotetraploids. Assume that one plant expresses the dominant trait green seeds and is homozygous (WWWW). This plant is crossed to one with white seeds that is also homozygous (wwww). If only one dominant allele is sufficient to produce green seeds, predict the F₁ and F₂ results of such a cross. Assume that synapsis between chromosome pairs is random during meiosis.

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
35
Was this helpful?
9:05m

Watch next

Master Aneuploidy with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
09:05
Aneuploidy
Kylia Goodner
179
2
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.