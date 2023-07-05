Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics6. Chromosomal VariationChromosomal Mutations: Aberrant Euploidy
1:15 minutes
Problem 16
Textbook Question

Certain varieties of chrysanthemums contain 18, 36, 54, 72, and 90 chromosomes; all are multiples of a basic set of nine chromosomes. How would you describe these varieties genetically? What feature do the karyotypes of each variety share? A variety with 27 chromosomes has been discovered, but it is sterile. Why?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
28
Was this helpful?
8:42m

Watch next

Master Aberrant Euploid with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
08:42
Aberrant Euploid
Kylia Goodner
254
2
1
04:03
Autopolyploidy
Kylia Goodner
170
1
04:34
Allopolyploidy
Kylia Goodner
134
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.