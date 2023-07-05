Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics6. Chromosomal VariationChromosomal Rearrangements: Inversions
1:15 minutes
Problem 22b
Textbook Question

A couple planning their family are aware that through the past three generations on the husband's side a substantial number of stillbirths have occurred and several malformed babies were born who died early in childhood. The wife has studied genetics and urges her husband to visit a genetic counseling clinic, where a complete karyotype-banding analysis is performed. Although the tests show that he has a normal complement of 46 chromosomes, banding analysis reveals that one member of the chromosome 1 pair (in group A) contains an inversion covering 70 percent of its length. The homolog of chromosome 1 and all other chromosomes show the normal banding sequence. What can you predict about the probability of abnormality/normality of their future children?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
15
Was this helpful?
5:15m

Watch next

Master Inversions with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
05:15
Inversions
Kylia Goodner
157
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.