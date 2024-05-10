16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
Naming Carboxylic Acids
Problem 14.49
Draw the condensed structural formulas and write the IUPAC names for two structural isomers of the carboxylic acids that have the molecular formula C4H8O2 . (14.1)
