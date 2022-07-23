pH and pOH Relationship

The pH and pOH of a solution are related through the equation pH + pOH = 14 at 25°C. This relationship allows us to calculate one from the other. Since pH measures the concentration of hydrogen ions [H₃O⁺] and pOH measures the concentration of hydroxide ions [OH⁻], knowing one enables the determination of the other, which is essential for understanding acid-base chemistry.