Concentration Units in Chemistry

Concentration in chemistry is often expressed in molarity (M), which is moles of solute per liter of solution. Understanding how to manipulate these units is essential for calculations involving [H₃O⁺] and [OH⁻]. In this context, the given concentration of bile as 2.5 x 10⁻⁶ M [OH⁻] must be used to derive the corresponding [H₃O⁺] concentration through the established relationships.