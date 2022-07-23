If a base is added to pure water, why does the [H3O+] decrease?

Textbook Question
Using TABLE 10.3, identify the stronger acid in each of the following pairs:
b. H3PO4 or HSO4-
What is meant by the term reversible reaction?
In an acidic solution, how does the concentration of H3O+ compare to the concentration of OH-?
Calculate the [H3O+] of each aqueous solution with the following [OH-]:
d. bile, 2.5 × 10-6 M
Calculate the [H3O+] of each aqueous solution with the following [OH-]:
a. baking soda, 1.0 × 10-6 M
State whether each of the following is acidic, basic, or neutral:
c. drain cleaner, pH 11.2