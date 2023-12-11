Textbook Question
A compound called resveratrol is an antioxidant, found in the skin of grapes. Identify the functional groups in resveratrol.
<IMAGE>
1038
views
A compound called resveratrol is an antioxidant, found in the skin of grapes. Identify the functional groups in resveratrol.
<IMAGE>
A compound called cinnamaldehyde is found in cinnamon. Identify the functional groups in cinnamaldehyde.
<IMAGE>
Which of the following will give a positive Tollens' test?
a. propanal
b. ethanol
c. ethyl methyl ether
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols:
a.
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols:
c.
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols:
b.