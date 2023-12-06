Skip to main content
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and KetonesProblem 45a
Chapter 12, Problem 45a

Give the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols:
a.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the parent chain: Locate the longest continuous carbon chain that includes the carbon atom bonded to the hydroxyl (-OH) group. This chain will serve as the base name for the alcohol.
Number the parent chain: Assign numbers to the carbon atoms in the parent chain, starting from the end closest to the hydroxyl group. This ensures the -OH group gets the lowest possible number.
Name the substituents: Identify and name any alkyl or other substituents attached to the parent chain. Use their positions on the chain to specify their locations.
Combine the names: Write the name of the compound by combining the substituent names (in alphabetical order), their positions, the parent chain name, and the suffix '-ol' to indicate the presence of the hydroxyl group. For example, '2-propanol' indicates a three-carbon chain with the -OH group on the second carbon.
For phenols: If the compound is a phenol (a benzene ring with an -OH group), name it as 'phenol' and include the positions of any substituents on the benzene ring. For example, '2-methylphenol' indicates a methyl group at position 2 on the phenol ring.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds, ensuring that each compound has a unique and universally accepted name. It involves identifying the longest carbon chain, determining the functional groups present, and applying specific rules for naming based on the structure of the molecule. This is crucial for accurately communicating the identity of organic compounds, including alcohols and phenols.
Alcohols

Alcohols are organic compounds characterized by the presence of one or more hydroxyl (-OH) groups attached to a carbon atom. The naming of alcohols follows the IUPAC rules, where the suffix '-ol' is used, and the position of the hydroxyl group is indicated by a number. Understanding the structure and classification of alcohols is essential for determining their correct IUPAC names.
Phenols

Phenols are a class of organic compounds that contain a hydroxyl group attached to an aromatic hydrocarbon ring. The presence of the aromatic ring influences the properties and reactivity of phenols compared to aliphatic alcohols. In IUPAC nomenclature, phenols are named by identifying the position of the hydroxyl group on the benzene ring, often using the suffix '-ol' as well, which is vital for accurately naming these compounds.
