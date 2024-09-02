Propyl acetate is the ester that gives the odor and smell of pears.
<IMAGE>
e. How many milliliters of a 0.208 M NaOH solution is needed to completely hydrolyze (saponify) 1.58 g of propyl acetate?
Ethyl octanoate is a flavor component of mangoes.
<IMAGE>
c. Write the balanced chemical equation for the acid hydrolysis of ethyl octanoate.
Novocain, a local anesthetic, is the ammonium salt of procaine.
b. Why is procaine hydrochloride used rather than procaine?
Lidocaine (xylocaine) is used as a local anesthetic and cardiac depressant.
a. Draw the condensed structural formula for the ammonium salt formed when lidocaine reacts with HCl.