Identify each of the following processes as hydrogenation, hydrolysis, or saponification and give the products:
a. the reaction of palm oil with KOH
Use line-angle formulas to write the balanced chemical equation for the acid hydrolysis of glyceryl trimyristate (trimyristin).
How does the percentage of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids in olive oil compare to that of canola oil?
b. the reaction of glyceryl trilinoleate from safflower oil with water and HCl
b. the reaction of glyceryl trilinoleate from safflower oil with water and HCl
b. the reaction of glyceryl tristearate with water in the presence of lipase enzyme
b. the reaction of glyceryl tristearate with water in the presence of lipase enzyme
Use condensed structural formulas to write the balanced chemical equation for the hydrogenation of glyceryl trilinolenate, a fat containing glycerol and three linolenic acid molecules.