Identify each of the following processes as hydrogenation, hydrolysis, or saponification and give the products:
a. the reaction of palm oil with KOH
Identify each of the following processes as hydrogenation, hydrolysis, or saponification and give the products:
a. the reaction of palm oil with KOH
Use line-angle formulas to write the balanced chemical equation for the acid hydrolysis of glyceryl trimyristate (trimyristin).
Identify each of the following processes as hydrogenation, hydrolysis, or saponification and give the products:
b. the reaction of glyceryl trilinoleate from safflower oil with water and HCl
Identify each of the following processes as hydrogenation, hydrolysis, or saponification and give the products:
a. the reaction of corn oil and hydrogen (H2) with a nickel catalyst
Use condensed structural formulas to write the balanced chemical equation for the hydrogenation of glyceryl trilinolenate, a fat containing glycerol and three linolenic acid molecules.
Use condensed structural formulas to write the balanced chemical equation for the NaOH saponification of glyceryl trimyristate (trimyristin).