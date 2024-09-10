Identify each of the following processes as hydrogenation, hydrolysis, or saponification and give the products:
a. the reaction of corn oil and hydrogen (H2) with a nickel catalyst
b. the reaction of glyceryl tristearate with water in the presence of lipase enzyme
Use condensed structural formulas to write the balanced chemical equation for the hydrogenation of glyceryl trilinolenate, a fat containing glycerol and three linolenic acid molecules.
Use condensed structural formulas to write the balanced chemical equation for the NaOH saponification of glyceryl trimyristate (trimyristin).
Describe the similarities and differences between triacylglycerols and glycerophospholipids.
Draw the condensed structural formula for the cephalin that contains glycerol, two palmitic acids, phosphate, and ethanolamine (ionized).