Identify each of the following processes as hydrogenation, hydrolysis, or saponification and give the products:
a. the reaction of palm oil with KOH
Identify each of the following processes as hydrogenation, hydrolysis, or saponification and give the products:
a. the reaction of palm oil with KOH
Safflower oil is polyunsaturated, whereas olive oil is monounsaturated. Why would safflower oil have a lower melting point than olive oil?
How does the percentage of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids in olive oil compare to that of canola oil?
Identify each of the following processes as hydrogenation, hydrolysis, or saponification and give the products:
a. the reaction of corn oil and hydrogen (H2) with a nickel catalyst
Identify each of the following processes as hydrogenation, hydrolysis, or saponification and give the products:
b. the reaction of glyceryl tristearate with water in the presence of lipase enzyme
Use condensed structural formulas to write the balanced chemical equation for the hydrogenation of glyceryl trilinolenate, a fat containing glycerol and three linolenic acid molecules.