Draw the condensed structural formula for the cephalin that contains glycerol, two palmitic acids, phosphate, and ethanolamine (ionized).
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of cephalin. Cephalins are a type of phospholipid that consist of a glycerol backbone, two fatty acid chains, a phosphate group, and an ethanolamine group. The ethanolamine group is ionized at physiological pH, meaning it carries a positive charge.
Step 2: Begin with the glycerol backbone. Glycerol is a three-carbon molecule with hydroxyl (-OH) groups attached to each carbon. In cephalins, the hydroxyl groups are replaced by other groups to form ester and phosphodiester bonds.
Step 3: Attach the two palmitic acid chains to the first and second carbons of the glycerol backbone. Palmitic acid is a 16-carbon saturated fatty acid with the formula CH₃(CH₂)₁₄COOH. The carboxyl group (-COOH) of each palmitic acid reacts with the hydroxyl groups on the glycerol to form ester bonds.
Step 4: Attach the phosphate group to the third carbon of the glycerol backbone. The phosphate group replaces the hydroxyl group on the third carbon, forming a phosphoester bond. This phosphate group will serve as the connection point for the ethanolamine group.
Step 5: Attach the ethanolamine group to the phosphate group. Ethanolamine (CH₂CH₂NH₃⁺) forms a phosphodiester bond with the phosphate group. The ionized ethanolamine group carries a positive charge due to the protonated amine group (-NH₃⁺). Combine all these components to draw the condensed structural formula of the cephalin.
Condensed Structural Formula
A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It provides a simplified view of the molecule, allowing chemists to understand its structure quickly. In the case of cephalin, this formula will illustrate how glycerol, fatty acids, phosphate, and ethanolamine are connected.
Cephalin
Cephalin, also known as phosphatidylethanolamine, is a type of phospholipid found in biological membranes. It consists of a glycerol backbone, two fatty acid chains (in this case, palmitic acids), a phosphate group, and an ethanolamine moiety. Understanding cephalin's structure is crucial for grasping its role in cell membranes and its biochemical functions.
Fatty Acids
Fatty acids are long hydrocarbon chains with a carboxylic acid group at one end. They are key components of lipids, including phospholipids like cephalin. The specific fatty acids, such as palmitic acid, influence the properties of the lipid, including fluidity and membrane structure, making it essential to identify them when drawing the structural formula.
Fatty Acids Concept 1
Use condensed structural formulas to write the balanced chemical equation for the NaOH saponification of glyceryl trimyristate (trimyristin).
Describe the similarities and differences between triacylglycerols and glycerophospholipids.
Identify the following glycerophospholipid, which is found in the nerves and spinal cord in the body, as a lecithin or cephalin, and list its components:
Identify the following features of this phospholipid, which is abundant in the myelin sheath that surrounds nerve cells:
b. What is the fatty acid?
Identify the following features of this phospholipid, which is needed for the brain and nerve tissues:
a. Is the phospholipid formed from glycerol or sphingosine?
