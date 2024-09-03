Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.16 Amino Acids, Proteins, and Enzymes
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.16 Amino Acids, Proteins, and EnzymesProblem 74a
Chapter 16, Problem 74a

 Indicate whether each of the following would be a substrate (S) or an enzyme (E):
a. glucose

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between a substrate and an enzyme: A substrate is a molecule upon which an enzyme acts, typically a reactant in a biochemical reaction. An enzyme is a biological catalyst, usually a protein, that speeds up the reaction involving the substrate.
Identify the role of glucose in biochemical reactions: Glucose is a simple sugar (monosaccharide) that serves as a primary energy source in many organisms. It is often a reactant in metabolic pathways such as glycolysis.
Determine whether glucose is a substrate or an enzyme: Since glucose is a reactant in enzymatic reactions (e.g., it is broken down by enzymes like hexokinase in glycolysis), it functions as a substrate.
Recall that enzymes are proteins with specific active sites that bind to substrates. Glucose does not have the structural or functional characteristics of an enzyme.
Conclude that glucose is classified as a substrate (S) in this context because it is acted upon by enzymes during metabolic processes.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Substrate

A substrate is a molecule upon which an enzyme acts. In biochemical reactions, substrates bind to the active site of enzymes, facilitating the conversion of substrates into products. For example, glucose can serve as a substrate for enzymes involved in glycolysis, where it is broken down to produce energy.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:32
Enzyme-Substrate Complex Concept 1

Enzyme

An enzyme is a biological catalyst that accelerates chemical reactions in living organisms. Enzymes are typically proteins that lower the activation energy required for a reaction, allowing it to proceed more quickly. Each enzyme is specific to a particular substrate, which determines its function in metabolic pathways.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:14
Intro to Enzymes Concept 1

Biochemical Reaction

A biochemical reaction is a chemical process that occurs within living organisms, involving the transformation of substrates into products. These reactions are essential for various biological functions, including metabolism, signaling, and cellular repair. Understanding the roles of substrates and enzymes is crucial for grasping how these reactions are regulated and occur efficiently.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:08
Energy Production In Biochemical Pathways Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How do enzymes differ from catalysts used in chemical laboratories?

831
views
Textbook Question

Why do enzymes function only under mild conditions?

1298
views
Textbook Question

Maltase is an enzyme that hydrolyzes maltose to two glucose molecules.

b. Draw an energy diagram for the reaction with and without maltase.

719
views
Textbook Question

Give the substrate of each of the following enzymes:

a. urease

1307
views
Textbook Question

Give the substrate of each of the following enzymes:

a. maltase

858
views
Textbook Question

How would the lock-and-key model explain that sucrase hydrolyzes sucrose, but not lactose?

1138
views