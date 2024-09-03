Textbook Question
How do enzymes differ from catalysts used in chemical laboratories?
Why do enzymes function only under mild conditions?
Maltase is an enzyme that hydrolyzes maltose to two glucose molecules.
b. Draw an energy diagram for the reaction with and without maltase.
Give the substrate of each of the following enzymes:
a. urease
Give the substrate of each of the following enzymes:
a. maltase
How would the lock-and-key model explain that sucrase hydrolyzes sucrose, but not lactose?