Why do enzymes function only under mild conditions?
Maltase is an enzyme that hydrolyzes maltose to two glucose molecules.
b. Draw an energy diagram for the reaction with and without maltase.
Indicate whether each of the following would be a substrate (S) or an enzyme (E):
a. glucose
Give the substrate of each of the following enzymes:
a. maltase
How would the lock-and-key model explain that sucrase hydrolyzes sucrose, but not lactose?
If a blood test indicates a high level of ALT, what could be the cause?