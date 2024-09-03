Skip to main content
Ch.16 Amino Acids, Proteins, and Enzymes
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 16, Problem 75a

Give the substrate of each of the following enzymes:
a. urease

Understand the role of enzymes: Enzymes are biological catalysts that speed up chemical reactions by lowering the activation energy. Each enzyme is specific to a particular substrate, which is the molecule it acts upon.
Identify the enzyme in the problem: The enzyme mentioned is 'urease.' This enzyme's name provides a clue about its substrate, as many enzyme names are derived from the substrate they act on, followed by the suffix '-ase.'
Determine the substrate based on the enzyme name: The name 'urease' suggests that the enzyme acts on 'urea,' which is a compound commonly found in the metabolism of nitrogen-containing substances in living organisms.
Recall the reaction catalyzed by urease: Urease catalyzes the hydrolysis of urea into ammonia (NH₃) and carbon dioxide (CO₂). This reaction is important in the nitrogen cycle and in the metabolism of certain organisms.
Conclude the substrate: Based on the enzyme's name and its function, the substrate for urease is urea (chemical formula: CO(NH₂)₂).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enzyme Substrate Specificity

Enzyme substrate specificity refers to the unique ability of an enzyme to bind to a specific substrate, which is the molecule upon which the enzyme acts. This specificity is determined by the enzyme's active site, where the substrate fits like a key in a lock. Understanding this concept is crucial for identifying the substrate of any given enzyme.
Urease Function

Urease is an enzyme that catalyzes the hydrolysis of urea into ammonia and carbon dioxide. This reaction is significant in the nitrogen cycle and is utilized by various organisms to manage nitrogen waste. Knowing the function of urease helps in identifying its substrate, which in this case is urea.
Biochemical Reactions

Biochemical reactions are processes that involve the transformation of substrates into products through the action of enzymes. These reactions are fundamental to metabolic pathways and cellular functions. Understanding the nature of these reactions is essential for comprehending how enzymes like urease operate and interact with their substrates.
