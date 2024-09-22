When is pyruvate converted to lactate in the body?
Ch.18 Metabolic Pathways and ATP Production
Chapter 18, Problem 89
In the chemiosmotic model, how is energy provided to synthesize ATP?
1
Understand the chemiosmotic model: The chemiosmotic model explains how ATP is synthesized in cells, particularly in mitochondria during cellular respiration and in chloroplasts during photosynthesis. It involves the movement of protons (H⁺ ions) across a membrane to create a proton gradient.
Identify the source of energy: Energy is provided by the electron transport chain (ETC), which is a series of protein complexes embedded in the inner mitochondrial membrane. As electrons are passed along the chain, energy is released and used to pump protons from the mitochondrial matrix into the intermembrane space, creating a proton gradient.
Describe the proton gradient: The proton gradient creates both a concentration difference (higher H⁺ concentration in the intermembrane space) and an electrical potential difference (positive charge in the intermembrane space and negative charge in the matrix). This combination is referred to as the proton motive force (PMF).
Explain ATP synthesis: Protons flow back into the mitochondrial matrix through ATP synthase, a protein complex that acts as a molecular turbine. The flow of protons down their gradient provides the energy needed for ATP synthase to catalyze the phosphorylation of ADP (adenosine diphosphate) to ATP (adenosine triphosphate).
Summarize the process: The energy for ATP synthesis is derived from the proton motive force, which is generated by the electron transport chain using energy from the oxidation of nutrients. This process is a key component of oxidative phosphorylation in cellular respiration.
Chemiosmosis
Chemiosmosis is the process by which ATP is produced in cells through the movement of protons (H+) across a membrane. This movement occurs down a concentration gradient, typically facilitated by ATP synthase, an enzyme that harnesses the energy from the flow of protons to convert ADP and inorganic phosphate into ATP.
Proton Gradient
A proton gradient is created when protons are pumped across a membrane, resulting in a higher concentration of protons on one side than the other. This gradient represents potential energy, which can be utilized by ATP synthase to drive the synthesis of ATP as protons flow back across the membrane into the area of lower concentration.
ATP Synthase
ATP synthase is a complex enzyme located in the inner mitochondrial membrane (or thylakoid membrane in chloroplasts) that catalyzes the formation of ATP. It operates by using the energy released from the flow of protons down their concentration gradient to convert ADP and inorganic phosphate into ATP, effectively linking the processes of electron transport and ATP production.
Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Concept 2
