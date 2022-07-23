Skip to main content
Ch.5 Nuclear Chemistry
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 5, Problem 12c

Match the type of radiation (1 to 3) with each of the following statements:
1. alpha particle
2. beta particle
3. gamma radiation
c. travels only a short distance in air

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the characteristics of each type of radiation: Alpha particles (1) are heavy and positively charged, Beta particles (2) are lighter and negatively charged, and Gamma radiation (3) is a form of high-energy electromagnetic radiation with no mass or charge.
Recall that alpha particles (1) are the least penetrating type of radiation due to their larger mass and charge. They can be stopped by a sheet of paper or even a few centimeters of air.
Beta particles (2) are more penetrating than alpha particles but less than gamma radiation. They can travel a moderate distance in air and are stopped by materials like plastic or thin metal.
Gamma radiation (3) is the most penetrating type of radiation. It can travel long distances in air and requires dense materials like lead or thick concrete to block it.
Based on the description 'travels only a short distance in air,' match this statement to alpha particles (1), as they are the least penetrating and have limited range in air.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alpha Particles

Alpha particles are a type of radiation consisting of two protons and two neutrons, making them relatively heavy and positively charged. Due to their mass, they have low penetration power and can only travel a short distance in air, typically a few centimeters. They can be stopped by a sheet of paper or the outer layer of human skin.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:33
Alpha Decay Concept 2

Beta Particles

Beta particles are high-energy, high-speed electrons or positrons emitted during radioactive decay. They are lighter than alpha particles and can travel further in air, up to several meters, but are still limited in penetration compared to gamma radiation. Beta particles can penetrate human skin but are usually stopped by materials like plastic or glass.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:26
Beta Decay Example 1

Gamma Radiation

Gamma radiation consists of high-energy photons and is the most penetrating type of radiation. Unlike alpha and beta particles, gamma rays have no mass or charge, allowing them to travel long distances in air and penetrate most materials, including human tissue. They require dense materials like lead or several centimeters of concrete for effective shielding.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:53
Gamma Emission Concept 2
