Liberal Arts Math
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6xy66xy^6
3xy63xy^6
3x2y83x^2y^83x2y8
3x2y63x^2y^63x2y6
Master Negative Exponents with a bite sized video explanation from Colleen Daly
Simplify the expression.
y27y9\(\frac{y^{27}\)}{y^9}
Simplify the expression. Hint: rewrite using exponents first.
6416\(\frac{64}{16}\)
(−4t)0,t≠0(-4t)^0,t\(\ne\)0
Use the quotient rule to rewrite each expression, then simplify.
−12b114b7-\(\frac{12b^{11}\)}{4b^7}
30x5y3z3−15x2y3z\(\frac{30x^5y^3z^3}{-15x^2y^3z}\)
Rewrite the expression with NO negative exponents.
10−110^{-1}
y−8y^{-8}
15−3\(\frac{1}{5^{-3}\)}