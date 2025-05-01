Liberal Arts Math
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x=−5x=-5 or x=−3x=-3
x=5x=5 or x=3x=3
x=−5x=-5 or x=3x=3
x=5x=5 or x=−3x=-3
Master Introduction to the Quadratic Formula with a bite sized video explanation from Colleen Daly
Factor the following trinomials completely.
z2−11z+30z^2-11z+30
Factor the following using trial and error.
3y2−14y+83y^2-14y+8
8a2−22a+158a^2-22a+15
Factor completely.
15a2+25a−4015a^2+25a-40
Use the zero product rule to solve the following equations for xx.
2(x−4)(x+6)=02\(\left\)(x-4\(\right\))\(\left\)(x+6\(\right\))=0
Solve the following quadratic equations.
2x2−10x=02x^2-10x=0
2x2=5x+32x^2=5x+3
Find the solution(s) using the quadratic formula.
x2+6x−7=0x^2+6x-7=0