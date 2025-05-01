Liberal Arts Math
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x=12x=\(\frac\)12x=21 or x=−3x=-3x=−3
x=−12x=-\(\frac\)12x=−21 or x=3x=3x=3
x=−12x=-\(\frac\)12x=−21 or x=−3x=-3x=−3
x=12x=\(\frac\)12x=21 or x=3x=3x=3
Master Introduction to the Quadratic Formula with a bite sized video explanation from Colleen Daly
Factor completely.
15a2+25a−4015a^2+25a-40
Use the zero product rule to solve the following equations for xx.
(x−5)(x+3)=0\(\left\)(x-5\(\right\))\(\left\)(x+3\(\right\))=0
2(x−4)(x+6)=02\(\left\)(x-4\(\right\))\(\left\)(x+6\(\right\))=0
Solve the following quadratic equations.
2x2−10x=02x^2-10x=0
Find the solution(s) using the quadratic formula.
x2+6x−7=0x^2+6x-7=0
32z2−54z−1=0\(\frac\)32z^2-\(\frac\)54z-1=0
4x2−4x+1=04x^2-4x+1=0
4(x−2)2−5=x+74\(\left\)(x-2\(\right\))^2-5=x+7