Liberal Arts Math
Improve your experience by picking them
x=4x=4 or x=−6x=-6
x=−4x=-4 or x=6x=6
x=4x=4 or x=6x=6
x=−4x=-4 or x=−6x=-6
Master Introduction to the Quadratic Formula with a bite sized video explanation from Colleen Daly
Factor the following using trial and error.
3y2−14y+83y^2-14y+8
8a2−22a+158a^2-22a+15
Factor completely.
15a2+25a−4015a^2+25a-40
Use the zero product rule to solve the following equations for xx.
(x−5)(x+3)=0\(\left\)(x-5\(\right\))\(\left\)(x+3\(\right\))=0
Solve the following quadratic equations.
2x2−10x=02x^2-10x=0
2x2=5x+32x^2=5x+3
Find the solution(s) using the quadratic formula.
x2+6x−7=0x^2+6x-7=0
32z2−54z−1=0\(\frac\)32z^2-\(\frac\)54z-1=0