Liberal Arts Math
Improve your experience by picking them
{x∣xx\(\left\)|x\(\right\). ≤ 0}
{x∣xx\(\left\)|x\(\right\). < 0}
{x∣xx\(\left\)|x\(\right\).x∣x > 0}
{x∣x≥0}\(\left\[\lbrace\) x|x\(\ge\)0\(\right\]\rbrace\){x∣x≥0}
Master Interval Notation with a bite sized video explanation from Colleen Daly
Express the given set in interval notation and graph.
{xx | 14 ≤ xx < 26}
{xx | x≤7x\(\le\)7}
Solve the inequality. Express the solution set in interval notation and graph.
2x+12>192x+12>19
Solve the following inequalities and express the answer in interval notation.
−4≤2x+1≤7-4\(\le\)2x+1\(\le\)7
1<x−22≤41<\(\frac{x-2}{2}\]\le\)4
Solve the following inequalities and graph the solution.
−6<2x−4<4-6<2x-4<4
−6≤0.5(x−4)<−3-6\(\le\)0.5\(\left\)(x-4\(\right\))<-3