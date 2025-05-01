Liberal Arts Math
Improve your experience by picking them
[−6,8]\(\left\[\lbrack\)-6,8\(\right\]\rbrack\)[−6,8]
[−32,4]\(\left\[\lbrack\)-\(\frac\)32,4\(\right\]\rbrack\)[−23,4]
[−52,3]\(\left\[\lbrack\)-\(\frac\)52,3\(\right\]\rbrack\)[−25,3]
[−10,6]\(\left\[\lbrack\)-10,6\(\right\]\rbrack\)[−10,6]
Master Interval Notation with a bite sized video explanation from Colleen Daly
Express the given set in interval notation and graph.
{xx | 14 ≤ xx < 26}
Express the given interval in set builder notation and graph.
(−∞,0](−∞, 0]
{xx | x≤7x\(\le\)7}
Solve the inequality. Express the solution set in interval notation and graph.
2x+12>192x+12>19
Solve the following inequalities and express the answer in interval notation.
1<x−22≤41<\(\frac{x-2}{2}\]\le\)4
Solve the following inequalities and graph the solution.
−6<2x−4<4-6<2x-4<4
−6≤0.5(x−4)<−3-6\(\le\)0.5\(\left\)(x-4\(\right\))<-3